TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 387,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,511,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get TNF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 39.3%

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04.

(Get Free Report)

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.