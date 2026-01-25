NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 83,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 171,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of NowVertical Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.
