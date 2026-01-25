First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEUGet Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 47 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEUFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFEU was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

