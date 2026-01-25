First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 47 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF ( NASDAQ:RFEU Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFEU was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

