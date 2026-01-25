Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 11.9% – What’s Next?

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Aryzta Trading Up 11.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aryzta AG is a Switzerland?based global food business specializing in frozen bakery products and culinary solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, the company supplies a broad portfolio of bread, pastries, sweet baked goods and specialty prepared meals to customers in the retail, quick service restaurant, food service and hospitality sectors. Aryzta leverages a network of purpose-built production facilities and artisan bakeries to deliver consistent quality and innovation across a diverse range of product lines, from traditional European breads to on-trend snack and breakfast offerings.

Since its formation in 2008 through the merger of Irish?based IAWS Group PLC and Swiss baker Hiestand Holding AG, Aryzta has expanded its reach to serve markets across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.