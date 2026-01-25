Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Trading Down 16.6% – What’s Next?

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Down 16.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group is a global provider of integrated energy management solutions tailored to the utility industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and deployment of smart meters for electric, gas and heat utilities, offering a portfolio that extends to grid edge intelligence, IoT connectivity and advanced metering infrastructure. By combining hardware devices with end-to-end software solutions, Landis+Gyr enables utilities to optimize operational efficiency, enhance grid reliability and deliver real-time data analytics.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Landis+Gyr has evolved alongside the energy sector, pioneering innovations in metering and grid automation.

