Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,883,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,021,000 after acquiring an additional 210,551 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,076 shares of company stock worth $99,081,306. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

