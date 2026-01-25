45,403 Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Bought by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,195,000 after buying an additional 430,317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 2,946.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 194,177 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 11,666.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.3213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.