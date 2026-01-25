BXP, Inc. $BXP Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BXP were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in BXP by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded BXP from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

BXP stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

