iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

