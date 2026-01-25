Whittier Trust Co. Has $45.39 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $45,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of PNC opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $227.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

