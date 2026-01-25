Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

