Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $827,390,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,024,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,369,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,381,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.