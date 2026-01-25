Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 678 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,976 shares of company stock worth $63,370,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,063.74 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $953.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

