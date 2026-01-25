Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $4,873,072.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,677.75. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $1,783,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,523,377.82. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 619,213 shares of company stock valued at $122,370,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.86. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.17, a P/E/G ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.