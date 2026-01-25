Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6%

INDA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.