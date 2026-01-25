Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

