Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

NYSE:WST opened at $236.78 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $348.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

