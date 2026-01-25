Investment House LLC Buys 20,476 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Investment House LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Nebius Group accounts for about 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NBIS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 4.00. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $141.10.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

