62,803 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,803 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $473.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $509.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Sandisk Profile

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

