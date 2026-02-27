Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 526.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Saferoads Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides road safety products and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers flexible guideposts and signage products; rubber-based traffic calming products, including separation kerb and wheel stops; variable messaging sign boards; permanent and temporary public solar lighting poles; and permanent and temporary crash cushions including bollards and safety barriers. It also rents road safety solutions.

