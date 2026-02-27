Vault Minerals Ltd (ASX:VAU) Declares $0.07 Interim Dividend

Vault Minerals Ltd (ASX:VAU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
