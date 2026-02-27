Cleanaway Waste Management Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
