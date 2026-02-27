Cleanaway Waste Management Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services. In addition, the company is involved in the ownership and management of waste transfer stations, resource recovery and recycling facilities, secure product destruction, quarantine treatment operations, and landfills; sale of recovered paper, cardboard, metals, and plastics; and collection, treatment, processing, and recycling of liquid and hazardous waste, including industrial waste, grease trap waste, oily waters, and used mineral and cooking oils in packaged and bulk forms.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.