Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NYSE:CABO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $520.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $363.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,011.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 2,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 107.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

