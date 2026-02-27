Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 177.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ridley Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $893.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

