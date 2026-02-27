Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 177.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Ridley Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $893.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Ridley
