Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $15.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

