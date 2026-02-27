Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018. Karoon Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

