Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.