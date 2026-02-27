Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2406 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 12.5% increase from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF has a one year low of $99.34 and a one year high of $101.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

