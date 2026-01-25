Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $124.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $177.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

