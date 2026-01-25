Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $6.35 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 336,587 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 44.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 908.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Roth Mkm set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lyft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Lyft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zephirin Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $29,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,129.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,570.70. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Down 1.6%

LYFT stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.