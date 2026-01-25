Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,569 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Astera Labs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.34. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.