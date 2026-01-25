Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 229.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 324.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.28. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.Science Applications International’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CEO James Reagan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.70.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

