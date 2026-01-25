Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,459,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,151,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Insider Transactions at Bayhorse Silver

In other Bayhorse Silver news, insider Graeme O’neill sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,045,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,565,876. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

