Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for MC Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $63.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 15.36%.The company had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,967.63. This trade represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.