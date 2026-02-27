Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVKD FY2025 Earnings

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($6.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadrenal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew K. Szot sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $69,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $274,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadrenal Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

