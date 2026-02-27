Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 12.86%.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$272.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.6%

TSE:AEM opened at C$337.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$132.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$337.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$275.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$240.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, insider James Porter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.42, for a total transaction of C$742,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,913,546.28. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Also, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total value of C$1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,728,110. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks sharply raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $16.86 from $10.88; FY2027 to $16.28 from $9.65), implying materially stronger profitability than prior Zacks models — this is a clear positive earnings catalyst. MarketBeat AEM coverage

Zacks boosted most quarterly EPS estimates across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2026 $3.02?$4.31; Q2 2026 $2.65?$4.34; Q3 2026 $2.57?$3.84; Q4 2026 $2.64?$4.37; Q1–Q4 2027 similarly lifted). These across-the-board upgrades suggest Zacks expects stronger production, pricing or cost trends — supportive for multiple re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued an initial FY2028 EPS projection of $16.81. While in line with the raised FY2026–FY2027 trajectory, FY2028 is an early estimate and should be treated as provisional until corroborated by company guidance or additional analyst coverage. MarketBeat AEM coverage

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

