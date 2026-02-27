HC Wainwright Estimates Joby Aviation Q1 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Joby Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

JOBY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.57.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $84,365.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,584.76. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 63,636 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $630,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,919.46. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock worth $16,083,913 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 192,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Joby reported ($0.14) EPS vs. consensus ($0.20) and revenue of $30.84M (well above estimates), showing sharply reduced losses and accelerating top?line traction — a key near?term catalyst for bullish positioning. Earnings Release

Q4 beat: Joby reported ($0.14) EPS vs. consensus ($0.20) and revenue of $30.84M (well above estimates), showing sharply reduced losses and accelerating top?line traction — a key near?term catalyst for bullish positioning. Positive Sentiment: Certification/commercial timing: Joby reiterated progress toward FAA certification and is targeting first passenger flights in 2026 — news that supports the revenue pathway investors are valuing. Joby targets first passenger flights in 2026

Certification/commercial timing: Joby reiterated progress toward FAA certification and is targeting first passenger flights in 2026 — news that supports the revenue pathway investors are valuing. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Joby launched Uber air?taxi bookings, boosting the commercialization narrative and investor interest in near?term demand for its service. Uber booking launch

Commercial traction: Joby launched Uber air?taxi bookings, boosting the commercialization narrative and investor interest in near?term demand for its service. Positive Sentiment: Funding/liquidity: Coverage notes Joby strengthened its balance sheet (including recent fundraising activity reported alongside results), easing short?term cash?runway concerns that had been a major downside risk. Earnings highlights & funding

Funding/liquidity: Coverage notes Joby strengthened its balance sheet (including recent fundraising activity reported alongside results), easing short?term cash?runway concerns that had been a major downside risk. Positive Sentiment: Institutional/insider flows: Reports show notable investor interest (including a reported position by Dmitry Balyasny), which can support rallies when operational news is positive. Legendary investor Dmitry Balyasny loads up

Institutional/insider flows: Reports show notable investor interest (including a reported position by Dmitry Balyasny), which can support rallies when operational news is positive. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity: Unusual volume in call options (?40,845 calls) shows short?term speculative or hedged bullish interest but is ambiguous for direction. (No article link provided)

Options activity: Unusual volume in call options (?40,845 calls) shows short?term speculative or hedged bullish interest but is ambiguous for direction. (No article link provided) Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/price?target cut: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $7 and assigned an “underweight” rating, adding fresh downside pressure and giving traders a reason to sell into rallies. JPMorgan underweight note

Analyst downgrade/price?target cut: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $7 and assigned an “underweight” rating, adding fresh downside pressure and giving traders a reason to sell into rallies. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent small but repeated insider sales by an executive may weigh on sentiment despite being modest in size. SEC Form 4 — Gregory Bowles

Insider selling: Recent small but repeated insider sales by an executive may weigh on sentiment despite being modest in size. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical risk: Multiple analysts highlight rich valuation versus execution risk; JOBY sits below its 50? and 200?day moving averages, increasing downside vulnerability if the company fails to deliver clear certification/production milestones. Analyst/sector coverage

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

