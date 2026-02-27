PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and traded as low as $18.11. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 1,920,556 shares traded.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

