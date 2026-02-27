Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $4.68. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 510,858 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

In related news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 80,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $488,962.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,324,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,387.22. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company’s lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

