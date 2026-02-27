Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.70 and last traded at GBX 94.70, with a volume of 3468061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.40.

COA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.67.

The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.95.

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries. We deliver essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

With over 250 years of industry expertise, we’re shaping the future of the apparel and footwear supply chain through insight-led innovation, impactful sustainability practices, and digital technologies that unlock better product quality, efficiency and performance.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

