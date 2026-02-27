Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $998.83. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

