Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $998.83. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.
