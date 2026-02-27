Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $998.83. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCIF. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 337,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 305,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,681 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 167,429 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Eagle Point Credit Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

