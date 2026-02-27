Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Smbc Nikko Sec.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smbc Nikko Sec. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

CHGCY opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.63. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.