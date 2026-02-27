LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LeGrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeGrand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LeGrand Stock Down 0.6%

LGRDY stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. LeGrand has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.69%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LeGrand will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

