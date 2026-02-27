Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 113.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $108.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

