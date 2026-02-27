Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF $GLOV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 809.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

GLOV opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

