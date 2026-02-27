MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 2595097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Key Headlines Impacting MiMedx Group

Here are the key news stories impacting MiMedx Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats — MiMedx reported Q4 EPS of $0.14 (vs. $0.09 consensus) and revenue of ~$118.1M (vs. ~$106.8M consensus), showing healthy top? and bottom?line beats and margin expansion. MiMedx Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 beats — MiMedx reported Q4 EPS of $0.14 (vs. $0.09 consensus) and revenue of ~$118.1M (vs. ~$106.8M consensus), showing healthy top? and bottom?line beats and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Record results and capital return — The company called Q4 and full?year 2025 results “record,” reported $29M adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, and announced a $100M share repurchase authorization, which supports shareholder value. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Record results and capital return — The company called Q4 and full?year 2025 results “record,” reported $29M adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, and announced a $100M share repurchase authorization, which supports shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call available — Management discussed surgical growth initiatives and reimbursement dynamics on the call; investors can listen to the transcript for detail on execution plans and timing. MiMedx Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call available — Management discussed surgical growth initiatives and reimbursement dynamics on the call; investors can listen to the transcript for detail on execution plans and timing. Neutral Sentiment: New analyst coverage started — Citizens JMP began coverage (coverage initiation may add visibility but its rating/price target will determine impact). Citizens JMP Begins Coverage

New analyst coverage started — Citizens JMP began coverage (coverage initiation may add visibility but its rating/price target will determine impact). Negative Sentiment: Guidance below consensus and reimbursement uncertainty — Management guided FY?2026 revenue to $340M–$360M, below the ~ $375M street estimate, and highlighted navigating reimbursement changes; the guidance shortfall and policy uncertainty are the primary bearish catalysts. MiMedx targets $340M–$360M 2026 revenue

Guidance below consensus and reimbursement uncertainty — Management guided FY?2026 revenue to $340M–$360M, below the ~ $375M street estimate, and highlighted navigating reimbursement changes; the guidance shortfall and policy uncertainty are the primary bearish catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Heavy intraday volume and the stock trading near its 52?week low suggest investors are selling into the guidance/uncertainty despite the quarter’s beats and buyback announcement. Company Press Release / Financials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $731.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.59.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,808.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

