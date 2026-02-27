Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH) Short Interest Down 49.8% in February

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 135 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the January 29th total of 269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NRSH opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

About Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF

The Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index of North American companies that practice transferring business operations to nearby countries. The fund uses a multi-factor model in selecting industrial real estate and logistics companies. NRSH was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Aztlan.

