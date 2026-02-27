Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 40,400 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.36% of AMETEK worth $154,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.68. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock worth $9,930,020. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

