Short Interest in OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Drops By 50.1%

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 226,774 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the January 29th total of 454,339 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 616,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 616,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.37% of OSR as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSR presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OSR Price Performance

Shares of OSRH opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. OSR has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

About OSR

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

