Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $649,929.04 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Samuel Anderson sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.44, for a total value of $649,929.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,984.08. This trade represents a 38.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vicor Stock Performance
Vicor stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor
Key Vicor News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and management commentary: Vicor reported $1.01 EPS vs. $0.38 consensus and reiterated a path to profitable, high?growth execution — the beat and guidance tone are the primary fundamentals supporting the move. Seeking Alpha: Vicor 2-Minute Analysis
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Zacks upgraded Vicor (to a stronger buy), which can attract momentum buyers and signal institutional interest. TickerReport / Zacks Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: Elevated call?option buying was reported (well above average), a short?term bullish catalyst that likely amplified intraday buying pressure. Options Activity Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Ticker confusion note: Some coverage references Vicore Pharma (VICO), a different company — not relevant to VICR but worth ignoring to avoid misattribution. TipRanks: Vicore Pharma Note
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Several senior execs sold material blocks in late?Feb (examples below), which can be interpreted as profit?taking and could weigh on sentiment if selling continues.
- Negative Sentiment: VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,643 shares (~$918k). Tuozzolo SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: VP Kemble Morrison sold 2,572 shares (~$463k). Morrison Sale Notice
- Negative Sentiment: VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares (~$1.37M) and other officers/directors also trimmed positions. Alvaro Doyle Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Aggregate coverage on executive selling: reporting highlights multiple insider disposals on Feb. 24–25. TipRanks: Insider Selling Summary
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
