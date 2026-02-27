Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $649,929.04 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Samuel Anderson sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.44, for a total value of $649,929.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,984.08. This trade represents a 38.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock opened at $205.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Key Vicor News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

